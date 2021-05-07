Financial Counselors Inc. Has $4.82 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 132.9% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.0% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 33.8% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% in the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.94.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $321.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.57 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The company has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.