Regentatlantic Capital LLC Decreases Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,979 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in salesforce.com by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after buying an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 333.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $318,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,836 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,406,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock opened at $218.05 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $164.57 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.43, for a total value of $1,152,379.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,575,262.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,335 shares of company stock worth $39,299,306. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.06.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

