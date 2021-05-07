Regentatlantic Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $811,698,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,131 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Stryker by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after acquiring an additional 413,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after buying an additional 364,668 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after buying an additional 357,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock opened at $254.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $171.75 and a 1 year high of $268.04. The firm has a market cap of $95.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.62.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.00.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

