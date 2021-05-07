Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,505,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Amdocs by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amdocs by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

DOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

DOX stock opened at $76.95 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.13.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

