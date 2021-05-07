Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 1656918 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.33. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 1.93%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTE. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 92,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the fourth quarter worth about $1,521,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,862 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,536,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Caesarstone by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.02 million, a P/E ratio of 62.70 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69.

About Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

