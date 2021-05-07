Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 1656918 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.
The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.33. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 1.93%.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.02 million, a P/E ratio of 62.70 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69.
About Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE)
Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.
