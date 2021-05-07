Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires 7,350 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 229.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,291,395,000 after acquiring an additional 973,130 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,719,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Linde by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,460,000 after buying an additional 866,271 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Linde by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,996,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,635,060,000 after acquiring an additional 295,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Linde by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,916,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,632,000 after purchasing an additional 255,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.25.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $296.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.14 billion, a PE ratio of 70.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $172.76 and a 12 month high of $296.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.94.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.