Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) PT Raised to $44.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SMCI. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $36.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.30. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $40.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 12.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $315,611.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,120.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 60,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $2,406,242.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,648,929 shares in the company, valued at $266,090,138.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,509 shares of company stock worth $8,900,715 over the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 474.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

