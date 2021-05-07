Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.

Rexnord has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rexnord to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

Shares of Rexnord stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $52.37.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. Analysts anticipate that Rexnord will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rexnord from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

