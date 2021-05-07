BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of MQY stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

