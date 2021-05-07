Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Zoetis updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.420-4.510 EPS.

ZTS opened at $167.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.42. The stock has a market cap of $79.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $176.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.47%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

