Macquarie Upgrades Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) to Outperform

Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $93.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $76.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.50.

NYSE:OMC opened at $84.30 on Monday. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $84.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.50 and a 200-day moving average of $66.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.20%.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $85,945,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $93,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 338.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth about $60,936,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,526,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,214,000 after buying an additional 965,567 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

