Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 18,190 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 67.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,269 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,190 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UFP Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 140,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after acquiring an additional 8,251 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in UFP Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,586,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,464,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $368,819.22. Insiders sold 107,503 shares of company stock worth $7,607,756 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $88.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.47. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.59 and a 1 year high of $89.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.42.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. UFP Industries’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

