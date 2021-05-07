PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,066,514,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396,536 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,891,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,512 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,672 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,678 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $145.56 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.20 and a 200-day moving average of $140.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $201.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.