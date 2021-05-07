ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 212.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 16.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total transaction of $1,008,774.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,192 shares of company stock valued at $20,367,655. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $485.84 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.29 and a 52-week high of $598.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $515.16 and a 200-day moving average of $527.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.63, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.24.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

