Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Tenneco updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NYSE:TEN opened at $11.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $895.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.68. Tenneco has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99.

Get Tenneco alerts:

In other Tenneco news, Director James S. Metcalf bought 17,100 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $200,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,999,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $24,876,205.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,019,354 shares of company stock worth $139,184,514. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.