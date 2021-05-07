Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

VKI opened at $12.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $12.42.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

