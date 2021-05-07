Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.
VKI opened at $12.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $12.42.
About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II
