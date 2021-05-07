Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:OIA)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0316 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.
OIA opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average is $7.75. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $8.30.
About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust
