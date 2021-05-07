Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:OIA)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0316 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

OIA opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average is $7.75. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $8.30.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

