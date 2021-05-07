Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.500-2.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Alliant Energy also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.50-2.64 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $56.57 on Friday. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.70%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.