MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0462 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

NYSE:MFV opened at $6.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96. MFS Special Value Trust has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $6.97.

About MFS Special Value Trust

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

