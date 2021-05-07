Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.39-$0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.42. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.580-1.640 EPS.

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $12.02 on Friday. Perdoceo Education has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $17.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $846.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $171.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

PRDO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 28,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $352,616.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 213,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

