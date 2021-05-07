Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NXN)

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of NYSE NXN opened at $14.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.82. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $15.21.
About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
