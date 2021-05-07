Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NXN)

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE NXN opened at $14.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.82. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $15.21.

About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

