Auteco Minerals Limited (ASX:AUT) Insider Purchases A$11,000.00 in Stock

Auteco Minerals Limited (ASX:AUT) insider Raymond Shorrocks purchased 125,000 shares of Auteco Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$11,000.00 ($7,857.14).

Raymond Shorrocks also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Auteco Minerals alerts:

On Friday, April 9th, Raymond Shorrocks purchased 275,000 shares of Auteco Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$24,200.00 ($17,285.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 21.42 and a quick ratio of 21.35.

Auteco Minerals Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia and Canada. The company primarily focuses on exploration and evaluation of gold resources at the Pickle Crow Gold Project. It has an option to acquire 80% interest in the Pickle Crow gold project located in Ontario, Canada.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Auteco Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auteco Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.