Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $350.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $368.11.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $320.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $302.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.40. Facebook has a 12-month low of $200.69 and a 12-month high of $331.81. The firm has a market cap of $911.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,786,351 shares of company stock valued at $520,850,269. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,243,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $325,715,000 after acquiring an additional 106,452 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 26,072 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,721 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.