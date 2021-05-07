Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $410.00 at Barclays

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Barclays from $350.00 to $410.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.11.

Shares of FB stock opened at $320.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $911.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $302.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.40. Facebook has a 52 week low of $200.69 and a 52 week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.45, for a total value of $12,102,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,786,351 shares of company stock valued at $520,850,269. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Facebook by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after buying an additional 7,014,302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Facebook by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Facebook by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after buying an additional 1,427,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

