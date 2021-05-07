Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ (JAZZ) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

JAZZ has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.94.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $172.84 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $178.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.90.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $578,800. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,695,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,395,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,521,000 after acquiring an additional 299,988 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,170,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 685.3% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 89,889 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after acquiring an additional 78,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

