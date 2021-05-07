Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ (JAZZ) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
JAZZ has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.94.
Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $172.84 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $178.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.90.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $578,800. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,695,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,395,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,521,000 after acquiring an additional 299,988 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,170,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 685.3% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 89,889 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after acquiring an additional 78,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.