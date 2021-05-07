CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner Sells 55,679 Shares of Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 55,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $839,639.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,181.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Chadwick Heath Faulkner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 13,981 shares of CURO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $209,854.81.

NYSE CURO opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The firm has a market cap of $628.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $20.81.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 115.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CURO Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,234,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,686,000 after purchasing an additional 20,886 shares in the last quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in CURO Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,779,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CURO Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 17,794 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CURO Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CURO Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

