Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Insider Joseph Wright Sells 5,000 Shares

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) insider Joseph Wright sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $321,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,287.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $64.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $37.47 and a one year high of $65.16.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

MMSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

