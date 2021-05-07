eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 20,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $626,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,783,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,156,237.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $732,200.00.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $658,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $770,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $860,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $857,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $965,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,136,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $932,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,263,400.00.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 88.00 and a beta of 3.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.47.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair cut shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in eXp World by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,188,000 after acquiring an additional 155,058 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in eXp World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,346,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,370,000 after buying an additional 97,444 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 190,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,994,000 after buying an additional 29,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,952,000. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

