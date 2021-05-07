KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Plans $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%.

KLA has raised its dividend payment by 54.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $315.89 on Friday. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $158.89 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.83.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus increased their price target on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen raised their target price on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.19.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

