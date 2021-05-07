Loki 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,392.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,712.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,460.75 or 0.06102276 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,416.75 or 0.02498134 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $359.36 or 0.00633653 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.27 or 0.00249105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.75 or 0.00856521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $416.01 or 0.00733539 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $317.63 or 0.00560065 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

