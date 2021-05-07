Brokers Set Expectations for Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) – Northcoast Research lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.53. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.46 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.47.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $237.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.58 and a 200-day moving average of $209.81. The company has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $148.66 and a 12 month high of $237.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

