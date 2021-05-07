North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 30,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,116 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,226,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth about $279,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $70.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.58. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.72 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.