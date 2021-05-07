Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder David E. Shaw Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $2,093,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $67.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.37 and a 200-day moving average of $78.19. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.27 and a 52-week high of $117.00.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 82.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schrödinger in the first quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.