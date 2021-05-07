Insider Selling: Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Director Sells 8,518 Shares of Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,025,907.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE CPT opened at $120.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.46. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $80.79 and a 1 year high of $121.42.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

CPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

