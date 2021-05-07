1MillionNFTs 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $980,790.00 (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 7th. Over the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded 48.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. 1MillionNFTs has a total market cap of $692,366.72 and $980,790.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be bought for about $5.77 or 0.00010174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00073363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.22 or 0.00271929 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $654.69 or 0.01154408 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00030694 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.67 or 0.00771728 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,759.79 or 1.00083381 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

