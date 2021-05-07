Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $158.71, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.68 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APLE. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

APLE opened at $15.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.28 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $16.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.25). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. Equities analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 2.45%.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $169,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,026,537 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $196,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,065,322 shares in the company, valued at $16,246,160.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,508 shares of company stock worth $568,087. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.