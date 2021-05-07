We Are One Seven LLC Has $602,000 Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $418.00.

TDY stock opened at $433.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.19 and a twelve month high of $457.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $420.54 and a 200-day moving average of $386.87.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michelle Kumbier acquired 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $405.07 per share, for a total transaction of $105,723.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,799.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $361.54 per share, with a total value of $3,615,400.00. Insiders purchased 13,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,563 in the last quarter. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

