Dowling & Yahnke LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $77.56 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.23 and a 52-week high of $79.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.11.

