Dowling & Yahnke LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Posted by on May 7th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $77.56 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.23 and a 52-week high of $79.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.11.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.