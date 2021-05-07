Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in General Mills by 349.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GIS opened at $63.64 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.97 and a 200-day moving average of $59.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $662,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

