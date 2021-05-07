Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Invests $202,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.09, for a total transaction of $4,029,710.00. Insiders sold a total of 47,041 shares of company stock worth $10,793,227 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $263.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.32 and a 52 week high of $263.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.70.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

A number of research firms have commented on AMP. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.82.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.