Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $226,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 20,363 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after buying an additional 43,435 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 27,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $125.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.95. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $97.15 and a 1 year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.