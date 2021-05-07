Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 425,000 Shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 2,773.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 440,325 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NIC were worth $14,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in NIC by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in NIC by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in NIC by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 131,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NIC in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in NIC in the 4th quarter valued at $1,245,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ EGOV opened at $34.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.01. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.27. NIC Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $35.35.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.77 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services and payment solutions that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company operates through three segments: State Enterprise, Payments, and TourHealth.

