Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $15.70 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $15,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

NYSE:APD opened at $293.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $284.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.52 and a twelve month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

