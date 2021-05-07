Patriot Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUV opened at $11.42 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $11.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

