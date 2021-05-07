Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 6,554.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,440 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,223 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Popular by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Popular during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Popular during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 348.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

BPOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

Popular stock opened at $79.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.30. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.33 and a 12 month high of $79.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

In related news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $455,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,733 shares of company stock worth $1,322,639. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

