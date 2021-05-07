Wedbush Comments on Arvinas, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arvinas in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.75). Wedbush also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.57) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.06) EPS.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ARVN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $63.15 on Friday. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $92.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.05 and its 200-day moving average is $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 253.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,466,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,759,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $1,670,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,645 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,522.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,189 shares of company stock valued at $10,845,877. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.