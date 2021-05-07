Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 8th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

ERIC stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $15.31. The firm has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 20.57%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 213,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 25,191 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,862,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

