Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Cut by Cormark

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Cormark also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.87.

Shares of BLDP opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -75.75 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average of $24.28. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 1,468.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 210,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 196,809 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 181,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 33,146 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

