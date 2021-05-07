Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.55.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $175.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.83 and a 200-day moving average of $165.17. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.32 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

