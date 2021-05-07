2,640 Shares in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Purchased by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMBA. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 433.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,563,000 after buying an additional 783,874 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,926,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,222,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 341,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,339,000 after purchasing an additional 253,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 299,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,454,000 after purchasing an additional 120,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

Shares of AMBA opened at $90.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.55. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $137.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.48 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 41,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $4,685,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 5,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $628,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,710 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

